Utility work to restrict I-55 traffic Nov. 19

Periodic lane restrictions and closures are scheduled for Interstate 55/70 between the I-55/70/I-255 interchange and I-55/70/Black Lane interchange near Collinsville to allow Ameren Illinois to safely work on overhead power lines, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Working hours will be between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that travelers be patient, slow down, and use extra caution near and through all work zones.

