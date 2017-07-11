Vacation Bible school participants make teddy bears for needy children

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

WOOD RIVER — Participants at First Christian Church’s vacation Bible school made something special for children.

Children attending the program at the church, 160 E. Lorena Ave., made a craft they didn’t take home. Instead, they made something special for other children — more than 80 G.U.T.S.Y. (God’s Unique, Talented, Special You) teddy bears.

“I was looking for a craft for the children to do that had some meaning behind it, and these bears were the perfect project,” the church’s Michelle Decker said. “We’re aware there are many children in our community who do not have much, and these bears are something they can call their own.”

Decker thought of Riverbend Family Ministries as the perfect partner to find homes for each of the bears because the organization has such a broad outreach with families.

“I was so touched that they thought of our families, especially our littles,” Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director Tammy Iskarous said. “Helping families in our community is what we’re all about, especially helping our kiddos, which is something our Refuge program focuses on.”

Refuge is one of the nonprofit programs the organization supports and houses at 131 E. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River. Refuge is a holistic program for hurting children and their families in Madison County. Its mission is to create safe surroundings and restoration for families in need.

“Sometimes, children are immediately put into foster homes, which can be hard for them, and most of the time they don’t have their comfort blankets or stuffed animals,” Iskarous said. “These bears will be special to each child because they can call them their own, no matter where they’re living.”

“Each child and member of the church prayed over the bears that God will send them to the kiddos who really need them,” Decker said. “There are kids out there that don’t know what love is; these bears represent Jesus’ love. This was not just about doing a kids craft, but about kids helping kids.”

The children also colored backpacks they plan on having Riverbend Family Ministries distribute to their families in need.