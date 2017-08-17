Vehicle collides with fire truck in Bethalto

A motorist is facing traffic citations after colliding with a Cottage Hills Fire Protection District truck on its way to a house fire.

According to a Bethalto Police Department press release, at approximately 6:50 a.m. the Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department and Bethalto Police Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of North Prairie and Williams streets. Other agencies that responded to the scene were Meadowbrook Fire Department, East Alton Fire Department, Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District, and Cottage Hills Fire Protection District. Illinois State Police assisted Bethalto police with traffic control as commuters were diverted around North Prairie Street.

The owner was not at home at the time of the fire. The fire was spotted by motorists on their morning commute and reported by 911. The house was saved by firefighting efforts but incurred heavy fire and smoke damage. No one was injured.

While responding to the fire, a Cottage Hills engine was struck by a motorist at the intersection of Illinois 140 and Illinois 111. No firefighter was injured, but there is evidence the motorist was ejected from his vehicle. The crash caused the closure of eastbound Illinois 140 at Illinois 111. The adult male motorist was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital by Lifestar ambulance. The motorist was conscious and alert when emergency crews arrived. Initial indicators are that his injuries are recoverable. The motorist has multiple traffic citations pending as a result of this crash, and the crash investigation is ongoing.

Bethalto Community Unit School District was notified of these two incidents because of their impact on bus routes and parents transporting their children to school. The district activated its School Reach messaging system to notify parents to avoid these locations and seek alternative routes. By 9 a.m. traffic flow had returned to normal in the affected areas.

