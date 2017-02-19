Veteran councilwoman running for mayor in Wood River

WOOD RIVER — The city will feature a four-way contest for the mayor’s office as Scott Miner, Cheryl Maguire, Tom Kane and Scott Levan campaign for the position in the April 4 election.

Following Mayor Fred Ufert’s death in March 2015, Frank Akers was sworn in as mayor to finish out Ufert’s term. Ufert had served the city as mayor since 2005.

This is the second of four AdVantage News profiles on each of the candidates reflecting on why the candidate is running for mayor and what he or she hopes the city will accomplish.

CHERYL MAGUIRE

Maguire, who has been a councilwoman for the past 16 years, plans to “spearhead economic growth, which includes bringing in new business and new housing development.”

She wants to bring in an economic development team, consisting of city departments, business leaders and concerned citizens, to construct a plan for the city’s future.

“Due to the tenuous financial status of Illinois, corporations closing stores such as Macy’s, Kmart, Office Max and Radio Shack, and increased stringent government regulations that shut down the Dynegy plant, Wood River must plan for the future,” she said.

Maguire said in her time as councilwoman she has successfully supported 505 lots and housing units in the city along with more than $100 million in commercial development within the city. She plans on implementing a 12-year comprehensive economic development plan that addresses the city’s immediate and future progress.

“I’m proud of the economic progress that Wood River has made over the past 16 years, but we must continue to move forward,” Maguire said. “That’s why I am taking my past experiences and coupling these with an earnest commitment to maintain and foster progress with the city of Wood River for the betterment of the citizens of this community as their mayor,” she said.

Maguire has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education with an additional certification in education administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

She is a retired Cahokia School District teacher who grew up in Wood River and is a graduate of Roxana High School. Maguire is a precinct committeeman, a member of Court Appointed Special Advocates in Madison County, co-president of the Wood River Woman’s Club, president of the Wood River Library Foundation and board member of the Wood River Heritage Council.

Maguire said she is most proud of being a wife to her husband, Robert, and mother to her two grown children, Lauren (Kevin) Maguire Moore and Lenon (Angie) Maguire.

She said she would like to continue to see progress in Wood River commerce, referring to the downtown area of the city around Ferguson Avenue, which she said has experienced a degree of “greening.”

Citing a recently opened art gallery with work and studio spaces, a jewelry store and quilting shop, Maguire said these all add to the culture and uniqueness of downtown.

She also added that specialty destination retail outlets as well as new restaurants have all expanded because of the climate of downtown, as well as long-established businesses, which include a shoe store, coin shop, insurance and law offices, and a children’s recreation party center.

“As mayor, I will continue to promote change to this area by marketing and branding this a destination for this ‘in a class by itself’ shopping location,” Maguire said.

The councilwoman said she also has heard citizens expressing an interest in an upgrade to the Aquatic Center. The city has had a pool since 1926.

She said alternate funding methods have been examined to bring about this proposed facility in the near future.

“The majority of the citizens of Wood River feel strongly about keeping this pool as an integral part of the city’s history,” Maguire said.

She said she has mirrored open communication with the public and has earned their trust to perform her duties as councilwoman with honesty and integrity, something she learned from the late Mayor Ufert.

“Having worked side by side with Fred, and as his confidant, first when he was a councilman and then mayor, I have observed first hand what a heart he had for this city and its residents,” Maguire said. “Fred demonstrated how to listen to the concerns of citizens and even though he may have had to explain to them why their idea wouldn’t work or how it wasn’t in the best interest of the city as a whole, they knew they had been earnestly listened to and were treated with dignity and respect.”

Maguire said residents deserve her respect.

“As mayor, I won’t be satisfied to just keep the status quo, but plan on keeping Wood River moving forward, as did Fred Ufert,” she said.

