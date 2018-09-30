Veteran of many activities looks forward to one more

The honor flight leaving St. Louis Lambert International Airport for Washington, D.C., before dawn on Oct. 13 will carry an area veteran who served from just after the end of World War II all the way through and past the period of the Korean Conflict.

Dale Brueggemann joined the Naval Reserve in January 1948, serving in active duty until 1954. Following that, he remained a member of that branch of the service on inactive duty until his discharge at the rank of seaman in 1958. He was stationed primarily at the St. Louis Armory during that time but also served on numerous vessels in a number of capacities.

“You did whatever needed to be done,” says Brueggemann of his duties during his service. He served on the aircraft carrier Coral Sea during his tour of duty, as well as upon heavy cruisers and other vessels.

Brueggemann and his wife, Mary Belle, were married for 62 years before her passing in 2011. Together they had four children, all of whom he still sees regularly. He has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In his civilian career, Brueggemann worked in the engineering department at Shell Oil Company for 42 years, retiring as a supervisor. Now 90 years old, the naval veteran lived in his own home in Rosewood Heights until moving to Villa Rose Senior Living Community in Bethalto earlier this year, where he still lives independently.

Brueggemann has participated in a broad spectrum of interests and activities throughout his life. An expert marksman, he won the national championship in the 22-caliber rifle expert class. In 1971 he earned the Distinguished Rifleman Award, the highest civilian honor for marksmanship bestowed by the military.

An avid hunter his entire life, he hunted all manner of small game around the area.

“I hunted birds a lot, particularly quail,” he says. “I also hunted a lot of rabbit.”

He says he particularly enjoyed duck hunting on the Mississippi River, oftentimes arriving at the duck blinds before daylight.

In his 50s, Brueggemann taught himself to play the banjo and became well-known in the area for his music. He played in numerous musical groups in addition to performing with his wife, who played the piano. He has attended the Banjo Rally International in Eureka Springs, Ark., every year since 1976.

In retirement, Brueggemann traveled extensively with his wife.

“We were once on the road out West with our camper for three months straight,” he says. “We never knew for sure where each day would take us.”

Brueggemann says he is looking forward to the honor flight on October 13. The schedule of events that day has the group he is traveling with touring numerous sites in Washington, D.C. The World War II, Navy, Korean War, Lincoln, Air Force and Iwo Jima memorials are all included. In addition, the group will tour Arlington National Cemetery and witness the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The veterans will fly home late that evening and be greeted by veteran and civic groups at the airport.

“It’s going to be a long day but I’m really looking forward to it,” he says.

Brueggemann’s son Dan will accompany him as his guardian during the trip.

Brueggemann says he wants everyone to know the Honor Flight Network is actively looking for veterans to participate in honor flights. Veterans from any era are eligible and the group is particularly interested in finding World War II and Korean veterans while they are still able to make the trips.

