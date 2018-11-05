Veterans can get free dental care Nov. 15

The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine will provide free dental care to veterans on Thursday, Nov. 15, during its inaugural Veteran’s Care Day.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by contacting the dental school’s Valerie Donahue at (618) 474-7200.

Third- and fourth-year dental students, under the supervision of dental school faculty who are all licensed dentists, will provide free exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and extractions at no cost.

“We at the SIU SDM want to give back in the way we are equipped, and it’s important to us that we demonstrate in a meaningful way how appreciative we are of the sacrifice and service of our veterans,” said Katie Kosten, director of Community Dentistry. “We understand that the selflessness of those who serve our country is the very reason we enjoy our freedoms. We are honored to say thank you to our veterans in this way.”

Patients should note that treatment needs will be evaluated and prioritized, and all necessary care may not be able to be provided in this one day.

