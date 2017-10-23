Veterans, service members can get free film tickets

× Expand An image from the film "Thank You for Your Service”

Up to 10,000 free tickets will be presented to U.S. veterans and active-duty service members Thursday for DreamWorks Pictures’ “Thank You for Your Service” at more than 400 AMC locations nationwide, according to Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres.

Each of the first 25 service members (per location) with a valid government-issued form of identification who requests a ticket will be given one free admission to the 7 p.m. preview screening.

From the writer of “American Sniper” and the studio that developed “Lone Survivor,” the film follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield. The film will arrive in theaters nationwide on Friday.

The promotion will be available at all AMC Theatres playing the film. Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be picked up at the AMC box office on Oct. 26. Each guest must present a valid government-issued military ID to receive their ticket, with a limit of one free ticket for each military ID presented, while supplies last. This offer is only valid for the 7 p.m. showing of the film on Oct. 26.

“Once we began a discussion with AMC about how we could embody the spirit and message of ‘Thank You for Your Service,’ they stepped up to the plate in a major way,” said Jim Orr, executive vice president and general sales manager at Universal Pictures. “We are honored that up to 10,000 U.S. veterans and active service members will be among the first to experience this riveting film from our partners at DreamWorks.”

“‘Thank You for Your Service’ reminds us all of the tremendous sacrifice made by America’s service members and their families,” said Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer at AMC Theatres. “AMC is pleased to partner with Universal Pictures to offer veterans and active service members the opportunity to attend this preview screening at no charge.”

For more information and a list of participating theaters, visit ThankYouForYourService.com.

