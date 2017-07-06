Veto session delayed as hazmat team inspects governor’s office

× Expand Image courtesy of BlueRoomStream A hazmat unit inspects Gov. Bruce Rauner's office after a woman reportedly threw a white substance inside of it.

An Illinois House vote on a possible override of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a $5 billion tax hike and $36.5 billion budget bills is on hold for security reasons.

2:39 p.m.

Springfield fire marshal tells media lockdown could last until at least 3:30 p.m. Says Secretary of State police is not letting anyone in or out of the building during lockdown.

2:25 p.m

Media reports that people in hazmat suits entered office of House Speaker Michael Madigan. Visuals confirm they are in Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office looking under furniture.

2:10 p.m.

Alarms sound. Official announcement made that Capitol is on lockdown. Veto session remains delayed.

2:05 p.m.

State Journal-Register in Springfield reporting “the building is on lockdown after a woman threw a powdery substance in the gov’s office.”

2:03 p.m.

As we wait, some details on the income tax increase: It would raise the rate on state workers by 32 percent, from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. A family with household income would have to pay state government about an additional $720 a year if today’s override vote is successful.

2:00 p.m.

Thirty minutes after House veto session was scheduled start, session remains delayed over security issue at Capitol.

1:54 p.m.

Reading on Twitter that security is telling people trying to get into Capitol that building is on lockdown for a hazmat situation.

1:43 p.m.

INN Reporter Greg Bishop is hearing unconfirmed reports there was an arrest and the Capitol building is on lockdown. We are trying to confirm.

Clerk asks for a short delay as House members still entering the building.

1:27 p.m.

The House will convene in five minutes, it was announced.

1:17 p.m.

State representatives are starting to slowly file onto the House floor as they prepare to open an historic veto session. At stake for taxpayers is a $5 billion tax hike which includes a 32 percent income tax increase and a 33 percent corporate tax increase.

1:05 p.m.

Both the Illinois House and Senate passed Speaker Michael Madigan’s $36.5 billion spending plan and $5 billion tax increase plan. Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed them, arguing they were unfair to taxpayers who already pay the highest local and state taxes in the country without meaningful reforms to save costs on pensions and other governmental functions and to improve Illinois’ stagnant economy. The state is in its third year without a full-year budget.

