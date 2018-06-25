Vets, active-duty service members offered free water park admission

With Independence Day approaching and the nation preparing to celebrate, Raging Rivers WaterPark salutes the brave men and women who protect the nation with the offer of free park admission from Sunday, July 1, through Friday, July 6, as a way to thank them for their service.

Veterans and active-duty military personnel who present a military identification card can redeem the free admission deal. Immediate family members who accompany them will be granted the reduced admission rate of $14 per person plus tax.

“Raging Rivers would like to honor the bravery of the servicemen and women who risk their lives on behalf of our country and citizens,” said Donna Morgan, the water park’s general manager. “Our local heroes can enjoy the water park at a discounted rate every day during the regular season, but we want to further express our gratitude for the sacrifices they have made and their dedication to protecting our freedom.”

The water park provides an array of attractions like slides for the thrill seekers, the lazy river for those wanting to relax, designated play areas like Itty Bitty Surf City for the little ones, a massive wavepool, rentable cabanas, party areas, and more. The park, 100 Palisades Parkway, is next to the Great River Road in Grafton.

Raging Rivers’ operating hours will run from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during Military Appreciation Week. Discounted ticket prices for members of the military and their families are available any day of the season for $14 plus tax. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 786-2345.

