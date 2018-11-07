VFW to raise flag on restored pole at Alton’s Post Commons

The Alton VFW will raise the flag of the United States of America in a ceremony at noon Monday, Nov. 12, at Post Commons, 300 Alby St. in Alton.

The flag pole restoration was the first phase of plans for a patio area on the lawn of the old post office. The patio overlooks the Mississippi River and Clark Bridge. The flag will be illuminated so it can be displayed around the clock.

Plans include a new patio area around the flag and extending north to the parking area. A black wrought iron fence will be installed around the patio’s perimeter. The grass will be removed and replaced with a small rock base covered with large pavers. The cost of the project will be approximately $27,000.

The former post office has been transformed into a new historical place of beauty and community by members of its benefactor nonprofit group, the Lantern Network. With generous financial donations from Hugh Halter’s network of friends around the country, as well as tax increment financing funds from the city of Alton, Post Commons became a reality and is truly living up to an unofficial vision of being “Alton’s living room.”

Now the committee is moving forward with the plans for Alton’s patio” as funds become available. Following the renovation of the flag pole, the patio surface on both sides of the main stairway will be installed. Next, the black iron fence will be installed and eventually the building exterior will be cleaned.

Donations are requested and will be received by the Lantern Network. The committee will invite any size gift and will recognize sponsorship to those who make: Gold level gifts of $5,000 or more, Silver level of $2,500 or more, or Bronze level of $1,000 or more. For these gifts an engraved paving stone or bronze plaque will be displayed thanking this person or business for their generous donation to Post Commons and the city of Alton. This organization is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charity. Send donations to Lantern Network, Post Commons Patio, 300 Alby St., Alton, IL 62002.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter