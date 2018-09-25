Village of South Roxana plans fall events

A villagewide yard sale is among the community events on tap in South Roxana this fall.

The yard sale will start at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. The South Roxana Fire Department will sell barbecue during the event.

Fall cleanup

A large item cleanup is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14, for residents only. They can deposit large items on the side of the road for pickup, with the exception of brush, tires, electrical items, or hazardous materials.

Bingo for Brousseau

South Roxana Dads Club will host Bingo for Brousseau to benefit officer Lee Brousseau. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, and bingo will start at 7 p.m. at the club, 417 Roxana Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

