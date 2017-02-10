Village permit required for solicitation in Godfrey

GODFREY — To help avoid scams and ensure that solicitors have proper permits, Mayor Mike McCormick urges residents to ask any door-to-door salespeople for their village of Godfrey permit.

Amid recent resident questions about safety and the legitimacy of some door-to-door salespeople, McCormick recently re-emphasized the village solicitation policy: To solicit in Godfrey, door-to-door salespeople must have both Madison County and village permits.

“No matter what the door-to-door salesman offer — whether it’s electric rate alternatives, driveway paving or magazine subscriptions — request to see the permit issued by the village of Godfrey,” McCormick says. “Some solicitors may only have a county permit and may be attempting to take advantage of citizens who may not know the village requirements.”

The village has notified the Madison County Sheriff’s Department about the need for a municipal permit in addition to the county permit, and violators will be issued a misdemeanor citation.

“Residents may also be confused by door-to-door salesmen who offer deals on electric rates,” McCormick says. “The village of Godfrey participates in a municipal energy aggregation program but that program does not involve door-to-door solicitation.”

In 2012, the village retained Good Energy, a leading energy consulting company, to implement a municipal energy aggregation program, which allows municipalities to combine electricity usage with other towns in the same utility service region. Such combined usage enables Good Energy to negotiate lower rates for Godfrey residents. This money-saving program was approved by the Village Board and does not involve any door-to-door solicitation. Residents are automatically enrolled and may opt out.

During the first year of the program, Godfrey residents saved $750,000 as part of the municipal energy aggregation program. The program also ensures electricity is supplied by Homefield Energy and rates are locked in at a guaranteed low rate through June 2019.

For information about Godfrey permits or the municipal energy aggregation program, call (618) 466-3324.

