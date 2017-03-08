Village takes step to dissolve township

GODFREY — The Village Board on Tuesday, March 7, took the first step in a process 20 years in the making to dissolve Godfrey Township and absorb its services into the village.

Last year, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick told AdVantage News he has seen the writing on the wall for some time, saying the move could be cost-cutting.

“Sometime in the future, it will probably have to be absorbed by the village,” McCormick said last September. “It will take state action to do that, as well as the trustees, who also serve on the Township Board, to take an action. After that, the terms of officeholders would have to be served out. But I think it will happen.”

The trustees, the same people who make up the Township Board itself, took that first step this week, voting unanimously to send the issue to the state for approval. McCormick said the village will contact State Sen. William Haine and State Rep. Dan Beiser to begin work on the next phase by bringing it to the Senate floor.

The village is looking at the example set by the city of Belleville. Last year, the Belleville City Council voted to dissolve that city’s township, a move that will officially take place later this year. The state also signed into law a bill allowing cities with townships they see as “redundant” to pass ordinances to dissolve them.

Godfrey Township’s main functions include assessment service and public assistance for residents. Village Trustee Joe Springman expressed concern before the vote regarding the future of the township’s employees.

“Township employees are not in jeopardy,” McCormick said. “This is a smart move, and a smart move for the residents of Godfrey.”

After some discussion regarding how to approach the issue, Village Trustee Mike Stumpf urged the board to go ahead and start the process.

Village Trustee Karen McAtee brought the issue before the current board. Back in 1999, trustee Mark Stewart first brought the issue of dissolving the township before the board. He sees this as a culmination of that effort.

“This will get rid of a layer of government and be more cost-efficient overall,” he said. “I don’t think it will save us a ton of money, but it will give us a chance to act with one voice, as one government.”

The need for townships has become a topic of discussion more and more in recent years, as many city councils and boards have taken on what was previously seen as the duties of townships.

“There is not a whole lot I can say about the vote,” Godfrey Township Supervisor Doug Mueller said. “The township does not duplicate the services of the village, so I do not know where the savings will come in, but that is for them to determine.”

Mueller, who has served Godfrey for 24 years, is not seeking re-election. He says the decision, which was announced well before this week’s vote, has nothing to do with the potential dissolution of the township and instead is a personal one, allowing for more time with family.

A strong advocate of the move for years, Stewart said this is a good opportunity to streamline in a state that already has more government bodies than any other.

“We already are doing the township services,” Stewart told AdVantage News following the meeting. “Absorbing it into one unit of government shouldn’t be a problem. We can do the same functions with the same people, but it will allow us to share resources and do things more efficiently.”

Depending on the timeline, Godfrey could become the third municipality in Illinois to abolish its township. McCormick said the move could take a year or more to complete. Tuesday’s vote also is going to be put into writing and signed by all trustees.

