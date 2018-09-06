Vintage Voices’ 17th year may be its last, organizer says

× Expand Actor historians Emma Sargent, John Meehan and Loretta Williams rehearse at the Alton National Cemetery in preparation for the 2014 Vintage Voices tours, Voices of Courage and Conviction.

Alton Little Theater will produce the 17th annual Vintage Voices program in the historic City Cemetery at Fifth and Vine streets on Oct. 6-7 and 13-14, with continuous tours from noon until 3 p.m.

Tickets will be available at 11:45 a.m. at the main gate of the cemetery and tickets are also available at the Alton Visitors Center at 200 Piasa St. in Alton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for guests younger than 18. The 48-minute gentle guided walking tour will introduce guests to 12 historical re-enactments at sites throughout the beautiful grounds of one of the area’s oldest cemeteries atop the hill from the National Cemetery on Pearl Street.

This may well be the last year that the oldest continuous theater in Illinois produces this event.

“We want to pull all the stops out,” director Lee Cox said. “We have centered our research around a theme of The Lasting Legacy and have chosen people to represent who did leave a memorable legacy of inspiration and hope.”

The tours also celebrate anniversary celebrations for Illinois (200th), the YWCA (100th) and what would have been Gentle Giant Robert Wadlow’s 100th birthday. Cox says hometown pride, culture, literacy, philanthropy, and Alton’s rich history are all showcased in the vignettes portrayed by some of ALT’s finest actors of all ages. The tour also includes two “visiting historians” (characters) who share additional stories about the region and their early involvement in Alton’s history, with characters dating back to 1779 through 1986.

Teachers are strongly encouraged to offer extra credit for attendance at Vintage Voices and tour books may be signed by any number of ALT board members who are performing in this year’s tours. An additional non-walking tour will take place at the ALT Showplace at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, with brunch provided by My Just Desserts. Tickets for the event ($25) are available on the ALT website and through the box office at (618) 462-3205. Only 65 seats are available for the brunch. Groups of 20 or more may arrange a tour at a specific time by contacting Cox at (618) 531-3777.

Characters portrayed at this October tradition are Sophie Demuth, “Mother” Jones, Robert Wadlow, Robert Charles Goulding, Florence Hayner, Lucy Haskell, Dr. Gordon Moore, Edward Lovejoy, Anson B. Platt, Don Alonzo Spaudling, Dorothy Colonius, and Mary White Ovington. Actor-docents include Loretta Williams, Lee Cox, Nick Trapp, Michael Cox, Diana Kay, Nadja Kapetanovich, Brant McCance, Lief Anderson, Lorian Warford, Kerry Miller, Pat Kulish, and Gail Drillinger. The actors and ALT’s Board of Directors are also paying tribute to the community volunteers responsible for the inception of the program and who have “stayed the course” in bringing “history to life” and benefiting first the YWCA and then Alton Little Theater. Vintage Voices has evolved into many other programs included in ALT’s Living History Tours, Dinners at Lincoln’s Table (next up at My Just Desserts on Oct. 24), the Legacy Ladies (who perform at assisted living facilities and service organizations around town) and the soon-to-be-launched Godfrey Legacy Trail.

“Getting involved in Vintage Voices has enriched my life in so many ways,” Cox said. “I have such pride in my hometown and the people who paved the way for me to enjoy a good life here — and I’m so thrilled that perhaps I can inspire a few people to invest in our town and stick around and make it even better!”

