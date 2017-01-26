Vital connections

ALTON — Haircuts, health screenings and a hot meal were all part of a day dedicated to connecting Madison County services to those in need.

The Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness hosted its ninth annual Project Homeless Connect on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the River of Life Family Church. Volunteers assisted in the distribution of food, beverages, clothing and services. There were 28 service providers and agencies on hand as well, connecting the needs of those who attended to the services they have to offer.

Madison County Community Development Homeless Services Manager David Harrison said there are many reasons why they keep hosting this event.

“First of all, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local agencies to annually survey to count the number of homeless,” he said. “We started our count yesterday, with volunteers going out on the streets and conducting a count that continues today here at this event. But it’s more about the what the end results are — the smiles we see. We have fed them, connected them to mental health providers, provided rental assistance and given them a place to call home.”

Harrison said each year they invite in those experiencing a housing crisis, with the hope of giving them a hot meal, clothing, toiletries and haircuts, while providing other services on site: health, vision and dental screenings and connections to substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services and other social service agencies.

“For those in need, it helps to have all these service providers together under one roof,” Harrison said.

Shakira Chandler, who recently arrived in Alton from Chicago, stopped at the table and talked with representatives from the Oasis Women’s Center.

“I’m new to the area and am wanting to learn more about what all is out here to help,” she said.

Prince Walton and his 4-year-old son, Willie, of Alton, were also taking advantage of the opportunity to learn more about available services. Their first stop was at the table hosted by Madison County Employment and Training.

“I will definitely be in to their office because they can help me find a job and put together a resumé, and help me connect to other services,” Walton said.

Free shuttle service was provided by Madison County, with pick-up sites at the Salvation Army in Alton, the Collinsville Township Senior Center and the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills. In fact, those involved donated everything. Harrison said the only expense was for the volunteers’ T-shirts.

While the annual homeless count data won’t be finalized for a few months, Harrison said last year’s count came in at 419 for Madison County, and 49 percent were children.

The Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness is made up of more than 40 agencies and individuals who work together and try to devise the best ways to address homelessness in Madison County, Harrison said.

“Our next big event will be the food drive with the United Way held in April,” he said.

It too will be hosted in part by the River of Life Family Church at the Dream Center, on the same site as the church at 3401 Fosterburg Road, Alton.

For more information about homelessness and how to get involved, call Harrison at (618) 296-5513.

