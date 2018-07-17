Volunteer attorneys assist 34

Volunteer lawyers provided appointments for 34 people who are on limited incomes and do not have attorneys during the second quarter of 2018, according to the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee. This project is one of many programs overseen by the committee.

“The court system is sometimes confusing for people who represent themselves,” Chief Judge David Hylla said. “The attorneys who volunteer to give legal information to the public help each person better understand the law and how court operates. They should be recognized and thanked for their generosity.”

The attorneys who provided the free legal appointments are Alicia Downs, Bill Lucco, Brenda Baum, Christine Kovach, Christopher Hunter, David Livingstone, Derek Filcoff, Elizabeth Levy, Erin Beavers, Gina Verticchio, Jared Giuffre, Kathy Smith, Kelly Stephan, Leslie Wood, M. Joseph Hill, Mary Beth Williams, Meghan Kane, Ron Williams, Scott Snider, Susan Grammer, Terrence O’Leary, and Zachary Pashea.

In addition, the self-help center is in the lower level of the courthouse. It provides information to all members of the public and limited assistance with locating forms for those who are self-represented. It is open on days the court is in session from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. That assistance is in addition to the volunteer attorney appointments and is open to anyone. The courthouse self-help center assists 900-1,100 people each month.

The committee reminds residents appointments are available on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the law library in the lower level of the courthouse at 155 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. The appointments are available for people of limited incomes who do not have attorneys and are for civil legal issues (such as small claims, family law issues, landlord-tenant disputes) and cannot be for criminal cases. Verification of income may be required. To schedule an appointment, contact Lauren Jansen at (618) 296-4472 or email at lljansen@co.madison.il.us.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter