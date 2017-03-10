Volunteers needed for environmental activities

ALTON — The nation’s only campaign to help the entire Mississippi River, 1Mississippi, is partnering with Sierra Club’s Three Rivers Project to host a series of cleanups along the Great River Road (Illinois 100) and Metro East roads.

More than 40 volunteers picked up some 90 bags of trash Feb. 18 on the Great River Road and Clifton Terrace Road. Interesting items to note included 31 tires, a mattress, a WaveRunner hull, large chunks of Styrofoam and a typewriter. The group had the Alton Police Department involved because they came across 10 hypodermic needles on the edge of the city. Partnering with the village of Godfrey and Illinois Department of Transportation was helpful because they set out road safety signs, donated trash bags and safety vests, and removed trash piles the volunteers put on the side of the Great River Road, including the tires.

“As spring is nearing, we are reminded of how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful area with caring people,” said Christine Favilla, Three Rivers Project co-coordinator of the Sierra Club. “Locals and tourists enjoy traveling the Great River Road and we like to put our best face forward, especially after the gray of winter: a clean bluff line, a trash-free road, and less debris going into our great river. Not only is it more pleasing to look at and safer to bike, walk or drive, but working together helps to establish and reinforce community connections.”

Volunteers are needed for the following events. Preregistration is encouraged by sending an email to IL1Mississippi@biodiverse.org or at (618) 520-9749 and leaving a message.

• At 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, volunteers are needed at Hellrung Park in Alton for invasive species removal, potato planting and children’s activities. No RSVP is needed, just show up at the park.

• At 9 a.m. Sunday, March 12, River Citizens and Greenway Network will partner with the National Great Rivers Museum to work on transplanting native species in order to replace the invasive species removed from Riverlands by other volunteer work.

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, pitch in for Confluence Trash Bash. In past years, this event has accommodated up to 1,000 volunteers at once. Most 1Mississippi and Sierra Club volunteers will be registering for the Old Chain of Rocks location, option one, but you will be with a good crew at any of the sites. Find the registration link here (the event includes a free lunch and T-shirt).

• Saturday, April 29: There are two opportunities: Alton Main Street’s Citywide Litter Cleanup and Riverbend Earth Day Festival will both need volunteers.

Alton Citywide Litter Cleanup is 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Any questions can be directed toward Sara McGibany from Alton Main Street via email at sara@altonmainstreet.org.

The Riverbend Earth Day Festival will be noon to 6 p.m. Tasks include parking assistance, vendor check-in, shuttle safety, recycling booth attendant and more. Volunteer shifts are two hours each. Volunteers are asked to attend at least one orientation. At this time, volunteers will receive an official festival volunteer shirt. For information, email acurry@thenatureinstitute.org.

The Sierra Club office houses the Mississippi River Network’s 1Mississippi outreach assistant.

“River Citizens are the guardians and caretakers of the river; either by cleanups like these or making other small changes in their lives to help protect this national treasure,” said Tanner Aljets, 1Mississippi outreach assistant. Volunteers can make reservations here.

Sierra Club’s Three Rivers Project works closely with Mississippi River Network to build public support and help establish a national commitment to protect and restore the Mississippi River.

“A healthy Mississippi River is something kayakers, fisherman, recreational boaters, duck hunters and photographers alike need to continue their hobby and livelihoods,” Favilla said. “Doing a Great River Road cleanup helps with the visual and habitat components.”

1Mississippi.org

