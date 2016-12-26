Volunteers ring up success for Red Kettle campaign

ALTON — Tree of Lights chairs Mike and Linda McCormick announced to an enthusiastic crowd of bell ringers and friends of the Salvation Army that a “historic number” had been reached in this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, raised by an entirely volunteer team of bell ringers.

Mike McCormick, the mayor of Godfrey, said the campaign raised approximately $97,022.

“Reaching this number is truly a tribute to the heart and good will of our residents — the residents of the entire Riverbend area,” he said.

“It has truly been an honor for Mike and me to be the Tree of Lights chairs this year,” Linda McCormick said.

“It was a scary decision for Teri and I to decide for our corps to go to all-volunteer bell ringers, three years ago, but today really endorses that decision,” Lt. Bryan Ellison said.

Lt. Teri Ellison echoed his comment.

“The heart and spirit of our volunteer team is truly unlike anything that I have experienced,” she said. “Our ringers were committed and vigilant to our goal.”

“This is a very emotional day for me,” Alton Corps Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis said. “Fourteen months ago, Lts. Bryan and Teri Ellison took a chance on a guy who didn’t feel all his gifts were used up … he just needed a chance … a little hope … something that the Salvation Army is so well-known for in our community.

“Lighting this star today means everything to me,” Gelzinnis said tearfully. “Our community and this corps deserve to be able to celebrate and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The campaign is the largest annual Salvation Army fundraiser and dates back to the first Christmas season after the San Francisco earthquake of 1906, when national Commander Evangeline Booth emptied the Army’s reserves for the relief effort. The campaign provides the resources for the Army to provide food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, and hope for those that society in many cases has forgotten.

“The resources we have received from this Red Kettle Campaign will certainly put us in a strong position as we begin the new year and the prospect of expanding our Pathway of Hope Program and additional social services in the community,” Bryan Ellison said. “We are also very excited about our participation in YEP (Youth Engagement Project), which is a collaboration amongst area high school students, the Army, YWCA and Today’s Beauty Supply. It means a lot to Lt. Teri and me to be able to leave a legacy in this community with our area young people.”

While the bell-ringing ended Dec. 24, the overall campaign does not officially end until Jan. 31. Anyone can drop their donation in the mail to the Salvation Army-Alton Corps; Attn: Red Kettle Campaign; 525 Alby St.; Alton, IL 62002.

“To every man, woman and child that contributed in some way to the success of this year’s campaign, may God richly bless you as you have so richly blessed us and may you and your families have a very merry Christmas and happy new year,” Gelzinnis said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter