Volunteers sought for Alton litter cleanup

ALTON — The next Alton citywide litter cleanups is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29.

Registration stations will be at 200 W. Third St., at the corner of Third and Belle streets; and Hellrung Park at Seventh Street and Central Avenue. Groups will depart at 9 a.m. from Neudecker Insurance, corner of Main Street and College Avenue; and Joe K’s Restaurant, 2530 State St.

Participants will receive free gloves and bags, along with complimentary doughnuts.

Those who don’t want to join the organized activity are welcome to clean up their own neighborhoods and dispose of trash in their own garbage bins.

The fall citywide cleanup will be Sept. 9.

For information, call (618) 463-1016 or visit downtownalton.com.

