Volunteers sought for removal of invasive plant at Olin preserve

GODFREY | The Nature Institute is searching for volunteers to assist in the removal of oriental bittersweet within a section of its Olin Nature Preserve.

The work day will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the preserve’s entrance, 2213 S. Levis Lane. Volunteers will be given a quick tutorial and gloves and will start working with TNI’s stewardship director to remove the invasive plant within a roughly one-acre area of the property.

Oriental bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus) is a wood vine not native to Illinois. The invasive plant, meaning it was introduced into an environment where it does not naturally occur, was introduced into North America in the late 1800s for aesthetic purposes and has since been used in floral arrangements. However, oriental bittersweet is a fierce competitor to Illinois forest plants, as it often chokes out native plants because of its strong, rapid growth patterns and reproduction methods.

Those interested in assisting in this volunteer workday can meet the group at the Talahi Lodge. Although registration is not required, it is recommended to allow staff to set up properly for the work day. Registration can be completed online or by calling (618) 466-9930.

