Volunteers spruce up St. John’s Community Care

COLLINSVILLE | St. John’s Community Care hosted volunteers from USI Insurance Services LLC group in St. Louis.

USI has created a thoughtful corporate social responsibility program that aligns with core values and makes a positive difference in the neighborhoods where employees live and work. It’s called USI Gives Back and is an annual nationwide campaign where USI employees invest their time, talent and treasure in community service — with a particular emphasis during August. USI Gives back is about saying thank you to the communities that have been so instrumental in helping them grow.

Volunteers spruced up the landscaping in the front of the St. John’s Community Care building, trimmed and weeded the courtyard plants in Collinsville, removing several bushes and replanting some.

“It was a tremendous help to our organization to have the volunteers from USI,” Nancy Berry said. “With so many people helping, it only took a few hours to complete the project that would have taken days for us to complete. They are a great bunch of hard-working and caring individuals who were willing to spend time helping us accomplish something we couldn’t manage on our own.”

Since the launch of USI Gives Back, more than 6,000 employees have come together across more than 150 offices nationwide to volunteer — assisting hundreds of organizations and helping more than 1 million people each year. USI local offices have worked with food banks and depositories, animal rescue shelters, senior centers, women’s crisis shelters, Title 1 schools, homeless rescue missions, beautification projects, local zoos, parks and beaches, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Gilda’s Club and United Way — just to name a few.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter