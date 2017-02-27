Voter Guide 2017

EDITOR'S NOTE: The newest entries appear at the bottom of this guide.

Barbara Overton

City of residence: South Roxana

Occupation: Retired Chouteau Township Clerk

Age: 71

Party affiliation: Independent

Education: Graduate of Wood River High and studied business at Lewis and Clark College

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Married for 50 years to Jerry Overton and have two adult children, Lori and David. Grandchildren: Brendan, Kaylee and Layne Overton, Jacob and Kyle Roberson

What public office are you seeking? Village President (Mayor) in Village of South Roxana

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity?

Madison County Board District 15, 6 years

Chouteau Township Clerk, 20 years, retired

Trustee in Village of South Roxana, 3 1/2 years

Democratic Precinct Committeeman, 6 years

If you are an incumbent, what are your top achievements in your capacity as a public official? First time to become mayor but as Township Clerk — American Hometown Leadership Award for work during the Great Flood of 1993; also 2003 Government Achievement Award from East-West Gateway Coordinating Council of Greater St. Louis

What are your top goals if elected? Working full time attracting businesses to our village and to acquire grants to help build our financial base to improve the infrastructure.

Cindy Hoxsey

City of residence: Roxana

Age: 27

Education: I graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor of science in elementary education.

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): I have been married for seven years and have two children.

What public office are you seeking? Roxana Village Clerk

What are your top goals if elected? I am passionate about our village and will provide the community with an active liaison between the village government and the citizens of Roxana.

James F. (Jim) Hickerson

City of residence: Hartford

Occupation: Retired Public Works employee, the village of Hartford; last eight years was over Public Works.

Age: 71

Education: Associate's degree, Lewis and Clark Community College

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Married 33 years, 4 children and 4 grandchildren

What public office are you seeking? I am seeking the Mayor’s office

What are your top goals if elected? Main goals: The village has overspent revenues by $2.5 million in the last 4 years. Financial responsibility is owed to the citizens of Hartford. I will personally monitor spending and work with the Board of Trustees to get our village back in the black. I will have open access to the mayor’s office for citizens' concerns, comments and questions. Will encourage and seek new business to move into our village to offset loss of revenues. Will do everything possible to ensure we maintain our services of the public works, police and fire departments without a decrease in staff. I will actively promote Hartford as a desirable place to live and to encourage people to move into our village. Our village will have some tough times in the future; I promise I will work with you and for you to improve the current financial situation.

Scott Miner

City of residence: Wood River

Occupation: Operations coordinator (BJC HealthCare)

Age: 22

Education: Graduate of East Alton-Wood River Community High School and studied political science at SIUE

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Single

What public office are you seeking? Mayor of Wood River

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity?

Wood River City Council, 2013 to present

EAWR Board of Education, 2015 to 2016

If you are an incumbent, what are your top achievements in your capacity as a public official? As a city councilman, I have always held the line on spending. I voted against the water and sewer rate increases, supported the Lincoln School residential project and have worked hard to attract new businesses and residents to the city. I have prided myself on being an accessible public servant who has been available and responsive to the needs of residents of Wood River. During my time on the city council, property taxes have been kept low, infrastructure has been well-maintained and parks and recreation have been top-notch. It is due not only to bold, strong leadership, but a talented and dedicated staff, that all of these achievements have been possible.

What are your top goals if elected? As mayor, I will be committed to improving prosperity, transparency and business growth in Wood River.

I will work to publish the city's checkbook online for all to see. As mayor, I should be held accountable for the policies and spending of the city. To this end, I will host quarterly town halls so that I can answer directly to the residents.

I will work hand-in-hand with regional and national businesses to increase investments in the city, thereby improving the economy and creating good-paying jobs for our residents. By increasing investments in the city, we will have the necessary tax dollars to take on large, much-needed projects, such as building a new aquatic center, without raising taxes on residents

I am committed to continuing to invest in infrastructure upgrades and will always ensure that our streets, sidewalks and water/sewer systems are maintained and upgraded as needed. At the same time, I will also strive to continue improving the appearance of our community by ensuring that homeowners and landlords are adequately maintaining their properties and that new, affordable housing is available for current and future residents.

David Fields

City of residence: Hartford

Occupation: Pastor

Age: 43

Party affiliation: Independent

Education: Bachelor of arts, drama/communications; master of arts, theater; and master of divinity, leadership. Currently pursuing a PhD in organizational leadership.

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Married, with 3 children.

What public office are you seeking? Village trustee

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? No

What are your top goals if elected?

My number one priority is to bring an educated understanding of leadership and organizational development to our village government. Second, I want to help establish a more fiscally responsible way for a village to operate by working to reduce our deficits, so that we can ensure all of our employees and citizens receive the villages very best our community can give them. Finally, I want to partner with the mayor, village board and village staff to develop a more comprehensive approach to economic development. I want to help the team bring jobs and businesses to Hartford, which will serve to increase the standard of living for everyone is blessed to call this place home.

Gloria Phipps

City of residence: Rosewood Heights

Occupation: Retired, 25 years with Roxana Community Unit School District No. 1, administrative secretary and registrar at South Roxana School and Roxana High School

Age: 65

Education

North Greene High School, White Hall, Ill.

Lewis and Clark Community College

Family status (married, single or divorced; children) Married 48 years, 4 children, Brian, Patrick, Kevin, Michelle. All children attended and graduated Roxana School District.

What public office are you seeking? Roxana School Board

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? I have not held public office before. I am a member of 1st Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights, past member of Wood River Woman's Club holding the office of president.

Was president of Roxana Educational Support Personnel Association for 7 years.

What are your top goals if elected? One of my core beliefs is that every single young person deserves a quality education. If elected, I want to continue to improve Roxana's excellence in education. My decision-making will be guided by five simple principles:

* The educational needs of our students are of utmost importance.

* A safe and secure educational environment is critical.

* Educators need the flexibility and authority to foster a quality educational environment.

* Both students and educators should be recognized and rewarded for hard work and accomplishment.

* Taxpayers deserve a school system that runs as efficiently as possible.

