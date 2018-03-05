Voter Guide 2018

EDITOR'S NOTE: The newest entries appear at the bottom of this guide.

The following are candidates who have completed a questionnaire for the March 20, 2018, primary election:

Marc Griffin

City of residence: Granite City

Occupation: Business analyst, information technology

Age: 44

Party affiliation: Democrat

Family status (married, single or divorced; children) Married with three children.

What public office are you seeking? Madison County Board member, District 21

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Yes, currently a Six Mile Regional Library District Trustee.

What are your top goals if elected?

1. Stay connected with constituents to keep them apprised of issues facing the County Board as well as issues in Madison County.

2. Work together with all board members to get things done, instead of just talking about what can be done.

3. Represent, represent, represent District 21.

Michael Ufert

City of residence: Wood River

Occupation: Retired director of Olin Winchester Quality & Contracts (27 years)

Party affiliation: Republican

Education: 1977 masters in marketing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1976 mini-masters in business administration from Washington University, Mo.; 1973 associate business degree from Lewis and Clark Community College, 1966 bachelors of science in chemical engineering from Oklahoma University, 1965 bachelors of science in chemistry and zoology from Millikin University, and 1961 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School.

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Single

What public office are you seeking? Madison County Board District 15 board member

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Yes, Wood River-Hartford School District 15 School Board member

What are your top goals if elected? As a board member, I hope to prudently oversee budget planning and implementation, lower property taxes, lower and control water and sewer rates, support grants and other monetary bills that provide better facilities and equipment for all police and fire departments, improve drainage, and support the safety and security of our schools.

Follow this link for election information from the Madison County Clerk's Office