Voters narrowly reject school sales tax

Madison County voters on Tuesday defeated a proposition to impose a 1 percent sales tax for infrastructure projects at schools.

The measure failed by a margin of 22,105 to 21,846, with 51 percent voting to reject the proposition.

A group of superintendents promoted the measure as a way to raise money for school facilities without increasing property taxes. The tax was expected to generate $23 million per year, with 30 to 40 percent coming from non-residents.

Districts would have been able to use the revenue for new facilities, additions and renovations; security, entrances, safety and disabled access technology infrastructure; architectural planning; durable equipment; fire prevention and life safety; land acquisition, energy efficiency, parking lots, demolition and roof repairs.

Since it became state law in 2007, the tax had passed in 47 Illinois counties before Tuesday’s election.

Madison County voters rejected the sales tax proposition in 2011 by an 80 percent margin.

Edwardsville School District property tax

By an 8,618 to 5,804 tally, voters approved Proposition E to increase the maximum annual education fund tax rate from 2.15 percent to 2.7 percent, a 25.58 percent increase.

According to the district’s website, the increase will make up for declining state revenue, stagnant property tax values and increased operating expenses to maintain optimal class sizes. The district is on the state’s financial watch list and is at risk of state oversight by 2019 if deficit spending continues.

The increase is expected to generate $6.9 million per year, with an estimated cost of $20.17 more per month in property tax payments for the owner of a $150,000 home.

