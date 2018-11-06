Voters pack the polls for midterm election

× Expand voting stock photo

Voters cast their ballots Tuesday in a midterm election that generated an unusually high level of interest in Illinois and throughout the nation.

Unofficial election results

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-12th District) was defeating Democratic challenger Brendan Kelly, the St. Clair County state’s attorney, according to media reports.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-13th District) was defeating Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, an entrepreneur from Springfield.

In the 56th Legislative District race for Illinois Senate, Democrat and Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe defeated Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, running on the Downstate United ticket.

In the 111th Representative District contest for the Illinois House of Representatives, Republican and Wood River Township Supervisor Mike Babcock lost to incumbent Democratic state Rep. Monica Bristow, former president of the RiverBend Growth Association.

In the 112th Representative District contest for the Illinois House of Representatives, Republican Dwight Kay lost to incumbent Democratic state Rep. Katie Stuart.

Republican Stephen Adler, a former Madison County board member, lost to incumbent Democratic Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza by a margin of 54,606-48,154, with all 225 precincts reporting. But she wasn’t claiming victory Tuesday night.

“I do feel comfortable about the lead I have with the number of precincts that are out,” Ming-Mendoza said.

“It’s been a great day for the election … the election went off smoothly,” she said.

“I’m just grateful that people got out and voted. We doubled where we were in 2014, and that is awesome -- it’s a county clerk’s dream come true, for all the work that we put into it for people to get out and vote, that’s what it’s about,” she said.

Ming-Mendoza said vote-by-mail ballots would change the final voting tallies over the next 15 days. She said there were no problems to report at polling places, such as equipment failures that happened in other parts of the country.

“What made me feel even more comfortable was knowing that Homeland Security was here watching and protecting us,” she said. “It just gave us a huge comfort level.”

Incumbent Republican Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser defeated Democrat Chris Miller, a businessman and university professor.

Republican Robert Werden defeated Democratic Assistant Regional Superintendent Andrew Paul Reinking for Madison County regional superintendent.

Incumbent Republican Mick Madison defeated Democrat Jessica Ellison Thomas for the District 5 Madison County Board seat.

Incumbent Republican Raymond Wesley defeated Democrat Dustin Hudson for the District 6 Madison County Board seat .

Incumbent Democrat Bruce Malone defeated Joshua Young of the Green Party and Republican Tim Smith for the District 10 Madison County Board seat, by a respective vote of 1,697-225-944.

Republican Dalton Gray defeated Democrat Frederick G. Faust for the District 11 County Board seat.

Incumbent Republican James D. Futrell lost to Democrat Matthew King for the District 13 Madison County Board seat, 1,657-1,591.

Incumbent Republican Tom McRae defeated Democrat Timothy Tweedy for the District 14 Madison County Board seat, 2,065-1,447.

Incumbent Republican Chrissy Dutton defeated Democrat Michael Sabolo Jr. for the District 15 Madison County Board seat, 1,506-1,456..

Democrat Chris Hankins defeated independent Susan Presswood for the District 16 County Board seat.

Incumbent Democrat Art Asadorian lost to Republican John “Eric” Foster for the District 21 County Board seat, 1,592-1,402.

Republican Chris Guy defeated Democrat Michael Bartsch for the District 25 County Board seat.

Incumbent Republican Clint Jones defeated Democrat Joe Semanisin for the District 27 County Board seat.

Democratic incumbent Elizabeth “Liz” Dalton defeated Republican Nancy Moss for the District 28 County Board seat.

Republican Mark Rabe lost to Democrat Sarah Smith and Republican David Dugan defeated Democrat Marc Parker for judge seats in Madison County’s Third Judicial Circuit.

Propositions:

Eliminate the elected office of Madison recorder of deeds: passed

Sanctuary county to protect gun owners: passed/ (advisory question)

Governments must seek approval before issuing bond debt: passed (advisory question)

Elect instead of appoint Fosterburg Public Water District trustees: passed

Abolish Godfrey Township: passed

Abolish Alton Township: failed