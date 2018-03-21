Voters to decide whether to retain elected recorder

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County voters will decide Nov. 6 whether they want to eliminate the elected office of recorder.

With two members absent, the County Board voted 21 to 6 Wednesday to adopt a resolution to place a referendum on the ballot to merge the offices of recorder and clerk. Democrats Michael Holliday, Bruce Malone, Jack Minner, Art Asadorian and Larry Trucano voted against the resolution, joined by independent Robert Pollard.

According to the resolution, the record-keeping functions of both offices make them ideal candidates for consolidation. The recorder handles land transactions, while the clerk maintains vital records, administers elections, and calculates tax rates, among other duties.

The merger could save the county “hundreds of thousands” of dollars annually through centralized record-keeping while improving customer service, the resolution states.

McHenry County in suburban Chicago voted by a 79 percent margin to eliminate its Recorder’s Office in Tuesday’s election, the Northwest Herald reported. Since 2011, voters in Cook, McLean, Peoria, and Tazewell counties also have passed referenda to eliminate the recorder position, according to the article.

Recorder Amy Meyer said she believes now isn’t a good time to merge the offices because of the county’s growth in property sales. If approved by voters, the merger would take effect Dec. 7, 2020, when Meyer’s second term ends.

“It doesn’t make sense to eliminate a position that oversees that growth,” she said.

“I think that the board is not doing their duty in fully investigating this and setting forth the economic basis, and some hard objective findings, before presenting it to the voters,” she said. “It is my intent, and I believe it is my responsibility as the recorder, to represent the important functions that our office does and why it is in the best interest to maintain this office as a separate office. It’s important for the balance of power in this county.”

One of the main savings from the merger would be the elimination of the recorder’s salary. Openthebooks.com, a nonprofit website founded by former Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Andrzejewski, lists Meyer’s salary at $112,407 last year.

Granite City Democrat Art Asadorian said he would have liked to see more study of the issue and discussions among department heads.

“I’d like to be more informed of this,” he said. “I don’t see any advantage other than saving a person’s salary.”

Bethalto Republican Chrissy Dutton, who first brought the issue to the board in December, said many counties are moving to a unified record-keeping office.

“It’s working,” she said. “No services have been lost … it’s been a smooth transition.

Dutton has said no employees are likely to lose their jobs, although some positions might be lost through attrition because of increasing automation.

“The important thing is the people who do the day-to-day operations are going to be there,” Bethalto Republican Tom McRae said.

State law requires counties with populations of less than 60,000 to combine the offices of clerk and recorder.

Park grants

The board approved a resolution to authorize $1.35 million in grants funded through a one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax approved by voters in November 2000, when they voted to create the Metro East Park and Recreational District. The county’s Community Development Department administers the funding through the Park Enhancement Program.

Among local governments receiving grants are Bethalto, $47,900 for Central Park pool; Edwardsville, $133,155 for a playground and dog park; Godfrey, $89,835 for a restroom facility and ballpark fencing; South Roxana, $15,000 for a veterans memorial; Wood River, $53,150 to renovate the Emerick Sports Complex; Alton, $138,655 for Gordon Moore and Killion parks; East Alton, $31,480 for the Keasler Recreation Complex; Glen Carbon, $64,825 for a playground and restrooms; Granite City Park District, $150,920 for Brown Recreation Center, Wilson Park and Legacy Golf Course; Roxana Park District, $15,000 for a fence and light poles; and Wood River Township, $33,195 for a bike and walking trail in Cottage Hills.

Steel industry support

The board approved a resolution supporting President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported steel to protect the domestic steel industry. After Trump announced the tariffs, U.S. Steel announced March 1 it was restarting one of two blast furnaces at Granite City Works and would recall 500 laid-off workers.

“The lives of thousands of families and the financial well-being of the region were adversely impacted from unfairly traded steel products,” the resolution states.

Asbestos abatement

The board approved a resolution to award a $139,880 contract to Midwest Service Group of St. Peters, Mo., for asbestos abatement in the boiler room of the Wood River Facility.

Appointments

The board appointed Julie M. Redmond to the State Park Place Street Light District to complete the unexpired term of the late Charles Redmond; and Kelly Schmidt to a four-year term on the Mass Transit District, replacing Daniel Corbett.

The vote for Schmidt passed 16-10. Alton Democrat Bruce Malone, a member of the transit district board, said Corbett has served with distinction in a non-partisan way, and should not be replaced.

The board postponed the appointments of David Nosacka and Jackie Clement to four-year terms on the Mental Health Board. The vote to postpone the appointments was 17-9, with Republicans Mick Madison, Ray Wesley, Mike Walters, James Futrell, Tom McRae, Jamie Goggin, Lisa Ciampoli, Erica Conway-Harriss and Clint Jones voting against Granite City Democrat Nick Petrillo’s motion. Republican Phil Chapman abstained.

Petrillo cited a state statute that defines the terms of office for mental health board appointees. He said the board should follow the statute, which prescribes staggered four-year terms, and suggested a county attorney meet with the executive director of the Mental Health Board to come up with a solution.

At the February meeting, the board postponed four appointments to the Mental Health Board, including Clement and Nosacka.

