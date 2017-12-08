VOYCE honors exceptional caregivers

× Expand (From left) VOYCE Executive Director Mary Lynn Donovan, Roxanne Lewis of Granite City and event emcee Cindy Preszler (not pictured is Jason Reed of Alton, who was unable to attend the awards ceremony)

VOYCE honored exceptional individuals in the field of caregiving at the Caregiver Awards Luncheon Thursday with nearly 600 people in attendance and 97 caregivers nominated for awards.

During this annual event, VOYCE (formerly the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program) recognized staff and volunteers who demonstrate excellence in person-centered care. A total of 18 award recipients embody the voice of compassion by doing an outstanding job caring for and respecting the rights of those receiving long-term care. In addition, two individuals were given awards for lifetime achievement.

Roxanne Lewis of Granite City and Jason Reed of Alton were among the award recipients.

Award recipients were chosen from long-term care communities as well as home care providers, hospice agencies and adult day programs in a 21-county service area. All award recipients represent service in areas such as nursing, certified nursing assistants, social services, certified medical technicians, therapy, activities, housekeeping, food service, and volunteers.

“It is inspiring to honor these people who give of themselves and make a difference in the lives of those they care for in long-term care,” VOYCE Executive Director Mary Lynn Faunda Donovan said. “It is so important to us to recognize these individuals making such a positive difference by what they do. Each of the nominees knows all too well treating those in their care with dignity, respect and compassion does more than provide good service; it nourishes the soul and uplifts the spirit.”

About 29,000 individuals reside in long-term care communities in Greater St. Louis and northeast Missouri. Half of these individuals never receive a visitor and therefore have no one to advocate on their behalf. For more than 35 years, VOYCE has strived toward a high quality of life for those living in the long-term care continuum by providing advocacy and support.

“In the future, it is estimated that 70 percent of those 65 and older will need long-term care and 43 percent will spend some time in a long-term care community,” Donovan said. “VOYCE will continue to recognize those caregivers that go above and beyond to advocate for and provide the very best care to those requiring long-term care. It is very touching to see not only how these honorees impact lives but how deeply their lives are also impacted.”

The 2017 Annual Caregiver Awards Recipients are:

· Juanita Branson, Volunteer in Skilled Nursing, Aberdeen Heights

· Teresa Brosch, CNA, LSS-Meramec Bluffs

· Julie Brown, Care Center Activity Director, Friendship Village – Sunset Hills

· Lorenzo Coleman, CMT/CNA, Bethesda Southgate

· Sabine Fyfe, RN Case Manager, Vitas Healthcare

· Rose Grey, LPN, LSS-Meramec Bluffs

· Lucretia Hawkins-Carthans, Private Duty Assistant, AccuCare Home Care of St. Louis

· Jose Johnson, CNA, Right at Home of St. Louis

· Tiffany Knebel, Social Worker, Bethesda Dilworth

· Roxanne Lewis, Caregiver, Homewatch Caregivers

· Brenda Meyer, Receptionist, Cori Manor

· Cindy Mitchem, LPN, Marymount Manor

· Jason Reed, Caregiver, Home Care Assistance of St. Louis

· Donna Roche, Volunteer, BJC Hospice

· William “Bill” Santen, Activity Assistant/Bus Driver, Cape Albeon

· Keith Usery, Housekeeping Lead, Stonecrest at Clayton View

· Stephanie Werbiski, Personal Care Aid/Caregiver, Continuum

· Stephanie Winston, Caregiver, Home Instead Senior Care

20-Year Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients

· Linda Stanford, CNA/Hospice, SSM Health at Home Hospice

· Jeri Worth, On-Call Scheduling Coordinator, AccuCare Home Care of St. Louis

