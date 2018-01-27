Walgreens staff raise money for support dog organization

× Expand Members of the Walgreens Edwardsville team present a $27,700 check to Nicole Lanahan (left), executive director of Got Your Six Support Dogs; and Kelly Felax (right), board secretary of the organization, at the Walgreens Distribution Center. The funds will assist the nonprofit organization in its quest to serve more veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD. Two four-legged friends also attended. The money will be used to select and train dogs and provide therapeutic services, housing, and a week’s worth of one-on-one mentoring with each veteran.

EDWARDSVILLE — Got Your Six Support Dogs, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) with training and provides a trained PTSD dog at no charge, has received a $27,776 donation from Walgreens in Edwardsville.

The funds were raised by the staff at the Walgreens Distribution Center at 28 Gateway Commerce Drive West. All money will be used for general operations.

“One of our employees, Brent Wuebbels, learned about the great services Got Your Six Support Dogs provides our area veterans,” said Amber Clarry, an HR generalist with Walgreens in Edwardsville. “He wanted to do something special to help them in their mission and spearheaded the drive for contributions. We are extremely excited to help and support Got Your Six and the assistance they provide our war heroes.”

“Funding from companies like Walgreens goes a long way to ensuring we can provide services to the veterans and first responders nationwide who suffer from PTSD,” said Nicole Lanahan, executive director of Got Your Six Support Dogs. “It costs about $20,000 to find, select and train a dog plus provide therapeutic services, housing and a week’s worth of one-on-one mentoring with each veteran. We are excited that Walgreens has joined us in supporting our efforts to help those who have sacrificed lead a better and more fulfilling life.”

