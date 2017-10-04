Walk aims to raise awareness of Down syndrome

Billed as a celebration of each family’s hopes, dreams, and achievements, the Riverbend Down Syndrome Association will host a fundraising walk through The Gardens of SIUE on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The walk will take advantage of the beautiful fall foliage offered by The Gardens, combined with the spirit and excitement of families, professionals, and friends touched by Down syndrome each day.

The public is invited to attend.

“The purpose of the walk is to bring awareness during Down Syndrome Awareness Month and to raise money for the organization,” Riverbend Down Syndrome Association President Marc Mitchell said. “It is billed as a celebration of generations of love.”

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with registration in Parking Lot A of the SIUE campus, behind Alumni Hall. Following light refreshments and fellowship, walkers will take off through The Gardens, where they will be able to enjoy the fall foliage and nature. Following the walk, everyone will be invited to Denny’s Restaurant in Glen Carbon, a sponsor of the event, where 20 percent of the proceeds during the lunch hour will be donated to the Riverbend Down Syndrome Association.

The association has been sponsoring fundraising events since its inception 17 years ago. Funds raised help with the many programs and services offered to families in the region. In the past, proceeds have been used to offer a horseback riding camp at Beverly Farm, scholarships to the St. Louis Learning Program, an annual holiday party and scholarships for families to attend seminars, training sessions, and programming specific to Down syndrome and related topics.

“We are a volunteer group that provides support and information to parents of children with Down syndrome in southwestern Illinois,” Mitchell said. “Our aim is to support each other and enrich the lives of our children so they may reach their full potential and lead independent lives in the community.”

Membership is open to anyone interested in supporting persons with Down syndrome. Mitchell said he and his wife got involved in 1995 after their son was born.

“As with most new parents with a child with Down syndrome, we were looking for support in our area,” he said.

They started as a group of parents in a room at Alton Square Mall, offering support and guidance. Since then, the group has grown in number and scope, incorporating as a registered nonprofit and planning fundraisers such as the walk to provide services and programming for families.

Activities and presentations are still being added for the walk. In past years they have had an average of 200 participants and activities such as bounce houses, pony rides, magicians and performances for local dance and martial arts studios.

“The best part of past walks have been when we showcase the talents of our members,” Mitchell said. “This always brings a smile to everyone’s face and brings awareness to what our members can do.”

Anyone interested in joining the celebration or helping this worthwhile organization raise awareness can register or make a contribution through the registration website. Anyone wishing to learn more about the Riverbend Down Syndrome Association can contact Marc Mitchell at (618) 402-8249 or by email at President@RiverbendDS.org.

REGISTRATION: firstgiving.com/riverbendds

