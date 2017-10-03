Walk to benefit hospital’s breast cancer program

ALTON — The T-Shirt and Tutu Family Fun Walk, a free family-oriented event to increase awareness of breast cancer and raise funds to support local patients, will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 14, on the track at West Elementary School, 1513 State St.

Donations will benefit the Caring Circle Program at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. The support group for women undergoing treatment or who have had cancer treatment of any kind meets monthly on the third Saturday.

Attendees can participate individually or as a team for the two-hour walk. The walk will begin at 10 a.m., with a survivor walk directly before. Other activities include Zumba at 11 a.m. and dance slides at 11:30 a.m. There will also be rock-painting, with closing ceremonies at 11:50 a.m.

Madison County Breast and Cervical Cancer Program representatives will be available to answer questions and share information about free or reduced mammograms and cervical cancer screenings. Former and current cancer survivors, their families, and the public are invited to take part. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite breast cancer awareness t-shirts and tutus. For more information, call (618) 567-8610.

osfsaintanthonys.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter