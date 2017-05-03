Walk to benefit veterans organization

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Association for Home and Community Education is sponsoring a charity walk from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Gardens at SIUE.

“This is a wonderful day to enjoy the beautiful gardens at SIUE, get your exercise and walk for a disabled veteran who risked their life for our freedom,” a Madison County Association for Home and Community Education news release states.

Proceeds will help Hope for Heroes to build ramps and revamp homes for disabled veterans.

The event is open to the public. For information, contact Vi at (618) 254-0368.

