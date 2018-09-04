Walk to raise awareness of sickle cell disease

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer (From left) Mike Killion, Tammy Smith, Marilyn Shaw, Cookie Harrison, and Gloria Mays lead the walk through Rock Spring Park.

ALTON | September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. In honor of families in this community living with sickle cell disease, A Precious Organization for Sickle Cell will host the sixth annual Walk for Sickle Cell at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in Rock Spring Park, near the tennis court.

Sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder, is the result of a genetic mutation. The mutation causes the painful sickle or crescent shape of the cells. Sickle cell diseases have been found in individuals from Greece, Italy, Syria, Southern India, the Caribbean Island, South and Central America and in the Riverbend community.

“Our organization continues to enhance the quality of life for individuals living with sickle cell disease and their families,” Tammy Smith, the organization’s director and founder, said in a press release. “It is through your support, dedication and commitment that we can provide education and counseling, community outreach and awareness, educational training, support groups, health fairs, emergency assistance and summer camp for our youths.”

Contributions make a difference in the lives of individuals living with sickle cell disease, Smith said. The organization’s goal is to raise awareness, educate the community, improve health care services and to have a positive impact the lives of those who struggle with sickle cell disease every day.

More information about donating and registering for the event is available online.

