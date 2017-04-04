Walker claims victory in Alton

× Expand Photo by Kevin Meske Incumbent Mayor Brant Walker and Incumbent 7th Ward Alderman David Boulds are all smiles as they both return to their positions with the city as a result of Tuesday night’s elections in Alton.

ALTON — Just minutes after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, incumbent Alton Mayor Brant Walker declared victory and officially entered his second term of office.

As he gathered with his campaign supporters at Johnson’s Corner to watch as election night results came in, Walker thanked them all for making his re-election possible, exclaiming, “With 19 of the 25 precincts in, we can announce a victory this evening!” as the crowd in attendance erupted in loud cheers and whistles.

Minutes later, as the tallies continued coming in, with 23 of the 25 precincts reporting, Walker had garnered 2,131 votes to challenger Scott Dixon’s 1,397. Official results, including those coming in for write-in candidates such as mayoral hopefuls Dan Rauschkolb and Joshua Young, will not be available until sometime Wednesday after Election Day at the earliest, Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza said.

“With the administrative staff and the departmental heads we’ve had in place and the direction our city has been moving during my first term, it has been phenomenal,” Walker said. “It makes me feel good to continue as mayor of Alton. I’m honored to serve the people of this city.”

In other contested races in Alton, voters showed their confidence in incumbent Tammy Smith by bringing her back as alderman for the 4th Ward. With all six precincts reporting, she had garnered a total of 189 votes, with Steven Kimbrough Sr. and Rosetta Brown closest behind.

For the 1st Ward, Brian Campbell took the top spot as alderman, garnering 444 votes, which was more than twice the number of votes cast for his competitor, James Hernandez. Incumbent Carolyn MacAfee easily defeated Eric Konkol in the 2nd Ward, and incumbent Michael Velloff also retained his aldermanic seat against his opponent in the 3rd Ward, Ayron Womack.

Charles Brake was unopposed in his bid for re-election to the aldermanic 5th Ward, and Stephanie Elliott won the aldermanic seat for the 6th Ward, with 365 votes to Terry Bristow’s 291. Returning to the 7th Ward aldermanic seat is David Boulds, who also ran unopposed.

Mary Boulds ran unopposed in her bid for re-election as city clerk and retained her office. Alton’s new city treasurer is Cameo Foster, who also ran unopposed as Cindy Roth did not seek re-election.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter