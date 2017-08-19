Walkway upgrades planned for Alton's Broadway corridor

At the Aug. 8 What’s Up Downtown meeting hosted by Alton Main Street Inc. at Jacoby Arts Center, Alton Mayor Brant Walker announced plans for a major infrastructure upgrade project along the Broadway corridor to start next summer.

“Essentially every intersection along the path will have crosswalks and curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Bob Barnhart, Alton’s public works director, said in a follow-up phone interview on Aug. 14. “The asphalt will also be milled down and a new overlayment applied. The new crosswalks and curb ramps will be made with coloring put into the concrete and a stamp will be applied to mimic the look of brick without it actually being constructed out of bricks.

“The stamping and coloring will tie in the historical brick look the city of Alton is known for,” he said. “In addition to being ADA-compliant, the walkways along the Broadway corridor project will be more inviting for foot and pedestrian traffic.”

Beginning near Allen Street, the work will be completed on Broadway running west and stopping just short of Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway. It will pick up again at Monument Avenue and Broadway, heading again west and ending just past Henry Street. The project is anticipated to be completed over the 2018-2019 fiscal year, starting in summer 2018 and complete by end of June 2019.

Barnhart said the cost of the project will be $972,000, of which the city will apply $500,000 in federal grant funds, along with an additional $200,000 in funding from Madison County. The remaining approximately $272,000 needed to complete the project will be drawn from the city’s motor fuel tax revenues.

