Wanderlust on the rise as the river falls

ALTON — The local “Faces of Travel” converged in the Music Hall at Argosy Casino Alton on May 10.

Well, at least 220 or so of them, as the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau kicked off the annual travel season with its Rally 4 Tourism.

Complete with food, games, giveaways and all kinds of fun for everyone — the very intent behind anyone’s summer vacation, after all — the local rally was part of the 34th annual National Travel and Tourism Week from May 7-13, a celebration that unites communities in what travel means to American jobs, economic growth and personal well-being.

The theme this year is “Faces of Travel,” intended to shine a spotlight on the 15 million people who make up America’s travel industry.

“The 220 people here today — you are our Faces of Travel — right here in this room,” Alton CVB Director and CEO Brett Stawar said

Argosy’s Music Hall was packed wall to wall with those who thrive and support tourism and travel throughout the Riverbend. Representatives from local destinations, attractions, experiences, and from municipalities came together for games and good times.

And if it had been one day sooner, the rally might not have happened. But even Mother Nature got into the spirit of adventure, allowing the waters of the Mississippi River to recede in just enough time for event planners to move forward.

Billy Greenwood of KLOU 103.3 FM St. Louis served as the emcee for the festivities. Readers might know him best from the station’s “Billy and Julie in the Morning.” From Edwardsville himself, Greenwood facilitated a “Family Feud”-style game on stage where three teams would compete to take home the ultimate rally prize: the spirit stick.

After Argosy’s general manager, Joelle Shearin, welcomed everyone and spoke about the casino’s plans to expand its slot area and bring in new carpeting, “something long overdue,” rally gaming began.

For the first match, the River Lovers team took on the Foodies. The Foodies won all three games. The second matchup pitted the Adventurers team against History & Haunts, with the Adventurers winning all three games. Greenwood noticed a pattern with the winning teams, as they both were on the right side of the stage during competitions.

“There’s something fishy going on over on that side of the room,” he joked.

During the final match, the Team Showdown, the Foodies were challenged by the Adventurers in their quest to take home their spirit sticks. The Adventurers would go home victorious.

Jim and Sandy Belote of Alton’s Beall Mansion were among the rally celebrants. At their table were their two assistants, Gemma Reid and Marilou Fine, along with Joe Silkwood and Lori Palmer with the village of East Alton.

“We’re here to find out what they have to say,” Sandy Belote said, referring to the industry’s data from last year and plans for this year.

“And to have some fun, to get geared up for another exciting season,” Belote added.

That message was repeated throughout the room.

Stawar, along with the CVB’s Stephanie Tate, said the Illinois Office of Tourism had released statewide tourism numbers from 2016 earlier that morning. The report noted that an

additional 1 million domestic travelers visited Illinois in 2016, for a total of 110 million, bringing an increase in visitor spending, tax revenue and local jobs.

“Tourism was up by 4 percent last year,” Stawar said.

Local numbers were not yet available, but state numbers reflect increases across the board.

According to the Illinois Office of Tourism, of the 110 million domestic visitors throughout Illinois in 2016, 17 percent were for business and 83 percent were for leisure purposes. In the past 10 years, the report notes that domestic travelers visiting Illinois increased by 19 million.

Illinois domestic travelers spent nearly $35.1 billion in 2016, a 1.8 percent increase from 2015, and generated $2.6 billion in state and local tax revenue, an increase of $106 million from 2015.

In 2015 and 2016, 20,000 tourism-related jobs were created in Illinois, with domestic travel supporting 302,000 jobs within Illinois, an increase of 9,600 jobs from 2015 on top of the 10,000 jobs created the previous year.

In the report, Gov. Bruce Rauner highlighted that every $1 invested in tourism generates $9 in economic impact for the state.

“Local tourism numbers will be released in the near future; we’re anxious to see our local impact,” Tate said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter