roadwork

ALTON | The northbound and southbound lanes of Illinois 140 (Washington Avenue) from Monument Avenue to Annex Street in Alton will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only from Thursday to Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

More information is available on the IDOT District 8 Twitter page and online.

