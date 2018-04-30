Wastewater treatment plant sale approved in Alton

Council members voted 7-1, with Mayor Brant Walker casting a confirming “yes” vote, to approve the sale of the city’s wastewater treatment plant to Illinois American Water. 6th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott cast the sole dissenting vote.

On April 26, after the meeting, Elliott said she had thought all week long that she would vote in favor of the sale.

“But I couldn’t sleep at night,” she said. “It didn’t feel right to me. After voting no, I slept like a baby.

“I want to be proven wrong, though,” she added. “I want this to turn out to be the best decision we could have made. I just have my doubts.”

City officials had two primary motivations for approving the sale. One was to meet repayment obligations to their police and fire pension funds. The other was influenced by expensive repairs to the plant being mandated to the city on a federal and state level.

“The mandated repairs now become something Illinois American Water will need to address,” Elliott said. “But the taxpayers always pay for it eventually somehow, and in three years, they will have the opportunity to raise our sewer rates.”

Terry Mackin, director of communications with Illinois American Water, answered questions from AdVantage regarding the purchase of the facility in an April 27 email.

“The acquisition has been approved by the Alton City Council,” Mackin said. “Now the sale must be approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission. The regulatory approval ensures it is in the best interests of customers, the city of Alton, and our company. We anticipate a potential closing in first quarter 2019.”

The closing documents would officially transfer ownership from the city to Illinois American.

With the question posed of the impact on Alton customers, Mackin said, “Illinois American Water and the city of Alton will work in partnership and focus on a smooth transition for customers. After sale closing, customers will receive communications from the city and company to outline next steps.

“For example, after closing, all service, maintenance, and customer service for the wastewater system will become the responsibility of Illinois American Water. We already provide water service, so monthly water and wastewater bills will be combined into one bill. As a result, customers will have numerous payment options available, similar to what is available to pay their water bills.

“It’s our goal that all city of Alton wastewater employees will have positions with us at Illinois American Water. We will need their experience, knowledge and skills to help ensure a smooth transition and continue to provide quality wastewater service to our customers. In the meantime, the city of Alton continues to provide wastewater service. We continue to build our partnership with the city.”

Upon closing, any mandated repairs become the responsibility of Illinois American, Mackin said.

“In general, capital investment costs in infrastructure are recovered in customer rates,” he added.

He also indicated Illinois American Water plans to offer support for the development of the proposed resource recovery facility and would work with the city on this.

Alton Square Mall redevelopment TIF approved

In other action, City Council members voted 6-1 in favor of approving the tax increment redevelopment plan and project for Alton Square Mall and for tax increment financing for the project area.

Michael Velloff, 3rd Ward alderman, voted “no,” as he has each time the topic has come before the council for action. Velloff continues to question the mall’s viability and disagrees with providing more financial assistance outside of a special sales tax already in place.

Georgia-based mall owner Hull Property Group, as Alton Mall LLC, said these TIF incentives are needed to complete the planned $26.2 million in renovations, which includes the construction of a 110,000-square-foot strip mall on the site of the former Macy’s department store.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter