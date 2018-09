× Expand small business revolution

The much-anticipated third season of the Small Business Revolution reality show will air Thursday, Oct. 4, on Hulu, and there are sure to be a number of watch parties in the area.

Deluxe Corporation will be sending executives to WOW Event Center, 513 E. Third St. in Alton, for a red carpet atmosphere. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first episode will start at 7 p.m. All seven episodes will be released at once.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter