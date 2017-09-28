Water Festival returns to Lewis and Clark

GODFREY — Each year, the Lewis and Clark Community College National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Water Festival is flooded with several hundred fifth-grade students and their teachers for a fun-filled day of educational activities and interactive demonstrations.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the college’s Godfrey campus, 5800 Godfrey Road. Hosted with the help of partners including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and The Nature Institute, the festival offers more than 30 hands-on activity stations promoting water resource awareness, including canoe rides and fishing, as well as a visiting aquarium that contains Mississippi River native fish such as gar and paddlefish.

The festival’s purpose is to connect teachers and students with information on freshwater resources. In advance of the festival, participating teachers attend a one-day workshop where they are introduced to concepts of water resources management and big river ecology. Teachers also receive free materials and resources to incorporate water conservation education into their classroom sessions to prepare students for the festival.

This is the 15th year L&C has hosted the festival.

http://www.ngrrec.org/Education/Children/Water-Festival/

