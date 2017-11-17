Watershed Nature Center seeks citizen scientists

× Expand A man collects a water sample in this stock photo.

EDWARDSVILLE — Watershed Nature Center wants citizens to get involved in science.

A grant received in partnership with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate student Georgia Bracey has allowed the center to expand its citizen science programming.

“Citizen science is the partnership between volunteers and scientists,” a press release states. “This model of discovery helps us understand diverse aspects of our habitats by gathering information collectively. The Watershed Nature Center prides itself on being an environmental learning campus — a unique learning ground for explorers of all ages. We host various programming to help our community enjoy, understand, and maintain three different native Illinois habitats: prairies, woodlands, and wetlands.”

Night Sky is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, and also will take place later in the year. FrogWatch will be added to the center’s spring Frog Walks in March and April, and Bird Walks and Bird Counts will happen during April and June and January and February to coincide with migration.

Night Sky will introduce participants to the concept of light pollution and familiarize them with what you expect to see in the night sky. The center wants to expand this effort into a partnership with astronomy clubs, organizations, and individuals. Bird Counts and Bird Walks are a popular way to study local bird populations. Local birders lead walks and enrich the birding community. FrogWatch will complement Frog Walks. Participants have the opportunity to complete training to become a volunteer frog expert.

The center is looking for volunteers who are interested in any of these three areas to help it host programming and develop more citizen scientists. For information, contact the center at (618) 692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events, visit watershednaturecenter.org. The center’s address is 1591 Tower Ave. in Edwardsville.

