We RN good hands

photo by Melissa Meske

In honor of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), we wanted to take a moment to spotlight a few of our local heroes, from different aspects of the nursing industry.

Scott Burton has been a nurse for six years now; five of those have been spent as an Intensive Care Unit RN at Alton Memorial Hospital. He is an exception to the norm in the nursing industry; male nurses continue to be a rarity.

He completed his associate degree nursing program through Lewis and Clark Community College in 2012, and in 2017, he graduated with his bachelor of science in nursing from McKendree University. He initially worked at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

Considered a “non-traditional student” for many reasons during his postsecondary education, Burton graduated from Alton High School in 2000 and spent time at Olin Corp. before heading back to school. The 36-year-old has lived in Alton his entire life; now with wife, Abby; two sons, Oliver, 3, and Theodore, 3 months; and their dog, Titus.

“A career in nursing offered more job security, and it was somewhat the family business,” Burton said. “My mom is a nurse; my sister is a nurse. I knew it was a secure and viable field.

“As a male nurse, I sometimes interact a bit more effectively with the older male patients than my counterparts,” Burton admitted. “But what makes my role as an ICU nurse different from other nursing roles is that there is more independence when it comes to patient care.

“We also fulfill the role of grief counselor much more often than people may realize,” he said. “For me, though, there’s nothing as rewarding as being a nurse and contributing to my community.”

“There are many patient care interactions that stand out for me over these past six years. Some in particular include working with families of patients who end up as organ donors, saving others’ lives. Something good coming from something bad. That is really moving,” he said.

Traci Bromaghim is the manager of emergency services for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, a position she has held since September 2016. She got her start in nursing at Saint Anthony’s as a new graduate in 2004. In 2006, she moved to Alton Memorial Hospital and stayed there for 10 years before returning to Saint Anthony’s.

Bromaghim completed the nursing program at Lewis and Clark Community College and received her bachelor of science in nursing from Goldfarb School of Nursing in 2011. She is enrolled at Webster University, pursuing her master’s degree in health administration with hopes of graduating in December 2018.

“My mother is a nurse, and because of her guidance and encouragement, I decided to follow in her footsteps,” Bromaghim said. “I knew I wanted to work in a career where people were the main focus, and nursing seemed to fit the bill entirely.”

“The most rewarding aspect of being a nurse has been the amazing camaraderie,” she added. “I have worked alongside some of the most amazing, talented and caring individuals. We have laughed and cried together. Those friendships created over the years have shaped me into who I am today.”

Bromaghim lives in Alton with her husband, an Alton Police Department sergeant, and their children.

New to the nursing scene is Godfrey resident Samantha Kizer. She graduated with her bachelor of science in nursing in October 2017. She is a nurse at Saint Louis University Hospital on the neurology and ear, nose and throat floor. She completed the nursing degree program at Lewis and Clark as well before attending Chamberlain College of Nursing and obtaining her bachelor of science degree in nursing.

She talked about some of the nursing world’s challenges.

“One thing is you must always be kind to your patients, as with any job,” she said. “But while working in the hospital, people are oftentimes going through completely unexpected and traumatic times in their lives. These stressful events can often bring out unintentional anger and poor attitudes. But as a nurse, I just always remember what I would feel like if that were my loved one, and how I would want the nurse to treat us.

“Also, as a nurse, I don’t always have all the answers. Not always because I simply don’t know, but because I have to rely on other departments for times, answers and other information. This seems to be a real stressor for patients and family members when I cannot give them all the details promptly — which is also understandable.”

Kizer said she became a nurse “because I can’t see myself doing anything else. Nursing has many avenues you can take, and you never stop learning in your job. Some days the work is hard and stressful, but it’s the days where you know you’ve made an impact on a patient and their families that outweighs the really trying days.”

Godfrey’s Terry Wooten says, regardless of the age you choose to pursue a degree, it’s not easy. But what you gain in return for your efforts is worth more than money can buy.

The 61-year-old will walk across the commencement stage at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on May 4 as he is awarded his bachelor of science degree in nursing. He not only joins the industry as a rarity as another male to enter the nursing field, but also for being an outlier as a nursing school graduate.

“When people ask me whether nursing school is hard, I tell them yes, but if it were easy, everyone would be doing it,” Wooten said. “You have to be committed and not give up. In the end, no one can take this achievement or knowledge away from you.”

The soon-to-be college graduate said he always wanted to earn a college degree, but was unsure what area of study he should pursue. Later in life, he realized nursing was his calling.

“I have lived a good life and have experienced loss and disappointment along the way,” he said. “I’ve taken a broad range of college credit classes over the years in search of finding my right fit. I never realized how challenging and time-consuming a nursing education would be, but I know it was the right decision because of the patients I have had the opportunity to care for. Everyone I have worked with has made it all worthwhile.”

Wooten said that one of the most memorable aspects of his academic journey was a service trip to Costa Rica in March. It was his first time out of the country and an “eye-opening” experience.

