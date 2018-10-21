Weddings to-go

× Expand A wedding party enjoys time on the DJ’s Krazy Kruizes bus.

A party on wheels. A mobile celebration of life. That’s the service Danielle and James Conn provide every weekend to any group of Riverbend revelers.

The Conns took over DJ’s Krazy Kruizes in 2016, a party bus business founded two years earlier by former owners David “DJ” and Jamie Kernan.

And while the first fleet of buses known as "Big Booty Judy" and "Drunkin' Pumpkin" have recently retired, Danielle Conn said she is eager to introduce everyone to their newest fleet member, "Krazy Karl," along with another new fleet member making its debut in 2019.

Krazy Karl is available for party bookings throughout the Riverbend and St. Louis areas. The bus seats at least 40 passengers and comes fully-equipped with a dancing pole, competition stereo system and color-changing interior lighting.

“The music and sound system allow you to plug in your own device and share your favorite playlists,” said Conn. “Along with the dance pole, we also have stabilizing bars along the top sides, tinted windows throughout, and cup holders behind the seats. There is a device charging system on board as well.”

The party bus is fully climate-controlled, with heating and cooling options that can easily be adjusted to meet the passengers’ needs.

DJ’s Krazy Kruizes covers up to a 25-mile radius from Alton with no added fees, but will go as far as 60 miles out from its home base, the Milton Schoolhouse, 1320 Milton Road, for an additional charge.

“We go to places throughout St. Louis, but we’ll also go to places in Calhoun County,” Conn said.

There is a 5-hour minimum booking time for the party bus, but a special wedding package is available that requires a 3-hour minimum booking time.

“Brides and grooms can come meet us at Milton Schoolhouse ahead of time if they’d like, complete their paperwork and pay their fees, then stock the coolers so that the wedding party can just jump on the bus when it’s time and travel straight to their photo spots,” Conn said. “We will also pick up at public places and private homes if they easily accommodate the navigation our bus requires.”

Wedding season is very busy for DJ’s Krazy Kruizes, which Conn said was once defined loosely as March to June (although fall weddings are making a comeback). Therefore, she recommends booking a reservation two to three weeks in advance.

The bus is also available for "turning 21" parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthdays, proms, homecomings, corporate outings, concerts, sporting events, winery tours, casino trips and more.

“The idea behind booking our bus for your party is to stay together, and to stay safe,” Conn said.

Both Danielle and James know the importance of providing safety and peace of mind when the party hits the road, given the role James has as a volunteer firefighter with the Cottage Hills Fire Department.

“We are family owned and operated," he said. "Our drivers have become part of our family as well, have over a decade of driving experience, and are all very safety-minded. They also know how to ensure your celebration is the best it can be.”

The business also supports many area organizations and events as well, including animal shelters and area raffles.

"Last year we donated to Foodstock and Bikers Behind the Badge, for example, and to several local school fundraisers,” Conn said. “We really enjoy what we are doing. We have several drivers for each weekend’s festivities, and we all are happy to be a part of the carefree happy events we help coordinate. We want everyone to have a great time, built some awesome memories, but always stay safe.”

For more information, call (618) 795-6219.