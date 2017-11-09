Weir House windows to honor Madison County families

The Madison County Historical Society is appealing to residents for assistance in restoring the windows of the 1836 Weir House, which serves as the county museum.

Donors are asked to consider adopting one or more windows of the Weir House in memory of their Madison County family. The cost is $2,400 per window for complete restoration of the window and a protective storm window appropriate for the historic building. The 1836 home has 31 windows. A list of honored families will be listed on a plaque in the museum when it reopens following restoration.

The historical society began a systematic analysis of the museum building several years ago. With the help of an architectural firm specializing in historic structures, the society began to make plans to restore the Weir House and improve the museum exhibition space. Part of the renovation occurred last year when the roof was replaced, and the dormers and chimneys were rebuilt. This was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Kriege family.

A high-efficiency heating and air-conditioning system is being installed. Plans for new electrical wiring, repair of deteriorating plaster, repainting the entire interior, and stripping paint from the brick exterior, tuckpointing, and resealing the structure will allow residents to enjoy the use of this architectural jewel for generations to come. These are just some of the aspects of the restoration project that will cost an estimated $2 million to complete. Once this work is completed, new exhibits designed to tell the story of Madison County will be installed.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been the home of the Madison County Historical Museum since 1964. It is owned by the Madison County Historical Society, a nonprofit organization founded in 1921.

For information, call (618) 656-7569 or visit the historical society’s website. Donations may be given online or sent to MCHS, 801 N. Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025.

madcohistory.org

