Westbound I-55/70 to close Sept. 15

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a full closure on westbound Interstate 55/70 under Interstate 255 near Collinsville is scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 15.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sept. 15, westbound I-55/70 will be closed directly under Interstate 255. Westbound I-55/70 traffic must exit onto I-255. Because of this closure, the ramp from northbound I-255 to westbound I-55/70 will be closed as well as the entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound I-55/70. Westbound I-55/70 traffic west of the I-255 interchange will not be affected.

A posted detour will direct westbound I-55/70 traffic to take southbound I-255 to westbound Interstate 64 to westbound I-55/70. Another posted detour will direct Illinois 157 traffic to take Collinsville Road west to southbound I-255 to westbound I-64 to westbound I-55/70. The ramps from westbound I-55/70 to I-255 will remain open at all times.

The closure is necessary to paint two bridges carrying I-255 traffic over I-55/70. The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, anticipate additional travel times, and use caution while driving through and near the construction work zone.

By utilizing a full expressway closure and keeping construction restricted to the weekend when traffic volumes are less, IDOT aims to reduce the length of time the work zone is needed during heavier traveled weekday periods.

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

stl-traffic.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter