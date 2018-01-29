Westbound lane to close Tuesday on river bridge

A daytime lane restriction will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The westbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The lane restriction is needed to repair additional damage on the bridge deck.

It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

Additional information is also available online. Visit Twitter for IDOT District 8 updates.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter