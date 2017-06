The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced its plans for intermittent closures of all westbound lanes of Interstate 55/Interstate 64 between Third Street and Tudor Avenue, approaching the Poplar Street Bridge in East St. Louis.

These intermittent closures are scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday, June 9. These closures will be limited to 15 minutes each and are necessary to install new overhead sign structures associated with the new ramp being constructed.

