What’s Up Downtown set for Tuesday in renovated business

× Expand The interior of WOW Furnishings & Event Center, 515 E. Third St. in Alton

ALTON — Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, What’s Up Downtown, is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at WOW Furnishings & Event Center, 515 E. Third St.

Guests can check out this newly renovated space, which is both a retail location displaying upcycled furniture and an event space for weddings, receptions, and other occasions for as many as 300 guests.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new and existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Terri and Beau Beaubien, sharing details of the expansion of State Street Market into a wine bar and wine retail store

Nora Zimmerman and Scott Ramage of Gatsby’s Grille, a new bar and restaurant at 204 State St.

Carrie Carpunky, who recently moved her photography studio to 10 E. Broadway

Amanda Diveley, owner of Merle Norman who has recently relocated her studio to 110 W. Third St.

Patty Edrington from Been There Home Décor, a store featuring antique, primitive, vintage and resale items at 13 E. Broadway

After the speakers, attendees are welcome to share developments pertaining to downtown Alton with the crowd, and business owners regularly announce sales, anniversaries and other news at the event.

Details will be shared for upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street, such as:

Book Swap on Feb. 17 and Clothing Swap on April 29

Small Town Big World cultural celebration on April 21

Citywide litter cleanup on April 28

Updates on the Small Business Revolution competition for Alton to be featured on an online reality show and receive $500,000 in services for six small businesses.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, city officials, the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments provided by Germania Brew Haus, and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Future dates for What’s Up Downtown are May 8, Aug. 14, and Nov. 13.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the area’s quality of life, contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at (618) 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, visit DowntownAlton.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter