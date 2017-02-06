What’s Up Downtown to convene Feb. 7

ALTON — Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, What’s Up Downtown, will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new and existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Chris Velloff, who will give updates and details on the Brown Bag Bistro, a new restaurant under construction at 318 E. Broadway next door to her vintage candy and gift shop, the 1904 General Store.

Steve Schwegel from the Glendale Riders, who is leading a committee to organize Mustache March — an effort to show support for local police departments. The effort will raise funds for the officers’ community programs through a competition for the title of best mustache grown throughout March, and will culminate with a benefit concert April 1at Bluff City Grill.

Details will be shared for upcoming events presented by Alton Main Street, such as their new cultural celebration, Small Town – Big World. Attendees will travel to multiple venues to enjoy fun festivities including music, traditional cuisine and performances, while becoming better acquainted with the many ethnicities and faiths that make up the Alton area’s diverse community. Residents are welcome to get involved by presenting an activity that represents their heritage or one that they connect with.

Guess can also expect updates from many downtown businesses, such as:

The Edible Art Bakery at Jacoby who will announce the menu for their first Fresh Food Friday. This concept will create a meal for dine-in, carry out or delivery that harvests ingredients and dishes from local businesses, accompanied by housemade breads, salad dressings and other creative embellishments from the bakery. The kick-off on Feb. 17 will feature Hansen’s Meats, Grassroots Grocery and Old Bakery Beer Company.

State Street Market will share news about their upcoming wine-inspired dinners and events. The restaurant has expanded to house a retail shop which now features 120 wines from around the world.

By Design will share details on their next session of sewing and textile art classes, such as felting, silk dyeing, all levels of knitting and hand embroidery.

What’s Up Downtown is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, city officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments, and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Dates for the remaining 2017 What’s Up Downtown series are: May 9, August 8, and Nov. 14.

For information, contact Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany at (618) 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org.

