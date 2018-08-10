What’s Up Downtown to provide business update

ALTON | Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, What’s Up Downtown, will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new and existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen, speaking about their recent acquisition of the former Talbert law building at 630 E. Broadway where they will be opening a second event venue called WOW Event Center, and the creation of their new retail space on Broadway for WOW Furnishings

Doug Moore, speaking about the relocation of his café called The Underground to 219 W. Third St. and sharing information on upcoming events and their expanded coffee, breakfast and lunch menu

Chris Harris, who is preparing to launch a family-friendly roller-skating rink in Piasa Center

Attendees will see a sneak preview of the promotional video for downtown Alton event venues produced by The Unseen Stars, and details will be shared for upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street, such as:

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market 26th season, which runs through Oct. 20

Night Market on Broadway, which runs every Thursday through Aug. 30

Pitch Fest for Non-Profits and Social Entrepreneurs to present innovative ideas for a chance to win cash prizes on Friday, Aug. 17

The City-Wide Litter Clean Up on Saturday, Sept. 8

The Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Saturday, Sept. 15

The Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Oct. 20

Information on the watch party for the launch of the Small Business Revolution series on Hulu

What’s Up Downtown is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, city officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. The remaining date for the 2018 What’s Up Downtown series is Nov. 13.

For more information, contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at (618) 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter