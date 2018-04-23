Where frogs talk and birds sing

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

The Watershed Nature Center is partnering in this year’s BiodiverseCity St. Louis Nature Challenge. For them, being a part of this worldwide initiative seems only natural.

Biodiversity has become increasingly important, and increasingly threatened. Humans depend on biodiversity, not only for air, water, and food, but also for health, livability and economic prosperity. According to scientists, habitat destruction, global warming, and pollution have threatened to wipe out 20 to 50 percent of Earth’s biodiversity.

From April 27-30, Watershed will partner in this challenge, which is to see which area can document the most species over four days. The goals are increased eco-literacy and the collection of biodiversity data to be studied to further determine human impact and next steps.

“It has turned into a global thing, a huge competition,” said Aya Laird, Watershed’s administrative program coordinator. “The competition is to see how many citizen scientists can we get to participate and how many observations they can complete during the competition. And it coincides perfectly with our Frog Watch and bird-watching season.”

“Citizen science is an important movement crossing the nation now,” Laird said. “With our Frog Walk and FrogWatch programs, we are studying what the frogs are doing, what they sound like, what their habitats are like. With our Frog Walk, we wade out into the wetlands and get dirty. It’s hands-on. We’re in the water looking for frogs.”

The next Frog Walk is scheduled at Watershed from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 20.

“During FrogWatch, we go out for a two-minute silent acclimation period, allowing the frogs to become used to us, then we have a three-minute listening period,” Laird said. “It’s a five-minute experience in total, happening 30 minutes after dark. We’re excited that we will be an official FrogWatch chapter very soon.”

A training session for FrogWatch is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21.

“Frog education has come to a critical threshold now,” Laird said. “Amphibians are really important to our ecosystem and environment, and we have been experiencing a decline in amphibians and their habitats for a very long time. Our Frog Walk has been going on longer than the building has been here. This year, we’ve added a Frog Watch to our programming.”

Even after 27 years, the habitats and inhabitants within the center’s 40 acres surprise and inspire visitors. Founded in 1991, Watershed has become an expansive home of prairie, forest, and wetlands that features paved walking trails, a raised marsh walk and a comprehensive visitor center at 1591 Tower Ave. in Edwardsville, adjacent to Hoppe Park.

The center’s trails are open 365 days a year from dusk till dawn. The visitor center building is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Watershed provides support for many citizen science initiatives — from students, to amateurs, to professionally led groups. A 13-member board oversees Watershed, with three key staff as well. Along with Laird, other staff include Executive Director Sarah Palermo and Restoration Director Tom Doyle. The center also relies on a host of volunteers.

So, just what are the habitats to explore?

A woodland is an area of land covered in trees. Unlike a forest, a woodland is less dense with trees and, as a result, has a more open canopy. A woodland’s semi-open canopy acts as the gatekeeper for sunlight, allowing some of the sun’s rays to douse the ground in light. Thanks to the sunlight, certain species of plants thrive here that could not survive in a forest environment.

Many species have been known to call the woodlands home: bald eagles and white-tailed deer, as well as squirrels, and insects of all varieties.

A prairie is a plant community dominated by grasses and a distinctive group of broadleaf plants.

A few kinds of trees also live in the prairie. Prairies occur in places with moderate rainfall and warm summer temperatures. Prairie in Illinois is called “tallgrass prairie” because of the growth height of its grasses.

Grasses make up 80 percent of the plant life in this habitat. As many as 60 species of grass can be found in tallgrass prairies. Flowering plants in the sunflower, pea, mint, and lily families are also common. Elk, deer, buffalo, and mice enjoy grazing on the many prairie plants. Hundreds of beneficial insects visit prairie flowers.

A wetland has water present at or near the surface for most of the year. Areas include marshes, bogs and swamps. Species that live in wetlands are well-adapted to survival in these waterlogged environments. Wetlands water flows from downtown Edwardsville, passes through the Watershed and exits into Cahokia Creek.

Wetlands support great diversity of plants, bugs and animals that call it home, including endangered species. A wetland naturally filters water through layers of dirt, soil and rock, thereby removing harmful waste and pollutants. Wetlands are nature’s purification system. Additionally, wetlands reduce storm flow damage and guard against flooding.

Snakes, frogs, insects, spiders, fish, plants, and birds all enjoy life here, and can vary greatly from area to area.

